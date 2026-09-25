Austrian fugitive: How Prosecutor General Kravchenko joined club of state traitors in Vienna / Uncensored. VIDEO

After NABU and SAPO’s Operation Carthage, Ruslan Kravchenko left Ukraine. Journalists later found the former prosecutor general in Vienna.

Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva examines Kravchenko’s route, his registration in the Austrian capital, the circumstances of his departure from the prosecution service, and the case involving alleged "protection" of fraudulent call centers that forms the backdrop to this story. What has been confirmed by documents and journalistic investigations, and what remains only a theory?

Watch on Censor.NET

Kravchenko’s resignation and the charges against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko said he had signed notices of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately support Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal as Prosecutor General.

NABU and SAPO called Kravchenko’s actions a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Kravchenko left Ukraine on the night of September 14.

The Prosecutor General later said he was currently abroad on a business trip.

According to Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

The Prosecutor General later said that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of fictitious adoption to evade criminal liability.

On September 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the suspension of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office denied reports that Semen Kryvonos had allegedly been served with a notice of suspicion.

Kravchenko accused NABU of trying to have the notice of suspicion against the bureau’s director, Semen Kryvonos, revoked through backroom arrangements.

On 15 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Kravchenko himself said he had travelled abroad to, as he put it, "inform international partners about the real state of affairs within the anti-corruption agencies".

On September 24, Ukrainska Pravda reported that it had found Kravchenko in Vienna, the Austrian capital. According to the publication, he and his wife are registered in Austria at the address of a company’s office. Among other activities, the company sells pre-registered companies.

See more: Former Prosecutor General Kravchenko is in hiding in Austria following his dismissal, - media. PHOTO