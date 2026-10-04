Second successful operation: food, medicines and children’s kits were delivered by drones to Oleshky, which is occupied by Russia, – Vyhovskyi. VIDEO

Last night, guardsmen from the 11th Brigade of the Mykhailo Hrushevsky National Guard and the 34th Kherson Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine carried out their second successful operation to deliver humanitarian aid to the town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vygivskyi, announced this, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

He noted that, in total, National Guard servicemen, using drones and in cooperation with the 30th Marine Corps, the 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen" and the 79th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service, delivered parcels weighing almost 4 tonnes. These include food, medicines, and children’s care packs.

Vyhovskyi commended everyone who was directly involved in this operation: those who delivered the supplies, provided cover, and ensured engineering support and logistics. Special recognition goes to the crew of the "Perun" UAV, who during this operation not only delivered food but also rescued six animals from the occupied territory.

Watch more: Residents of occupied town of Oleshky are fleeing town on their own by mopeds, bicycles, and on foot, – Lubinets. VIDEO

Who provided the aid?

He also thanked the communities, educational institutions, benefactors and volunteers from across the country who collected humanitarian aid and made this operation possible. Every single parcel – and there were nearly 400 of them – was successfully delivered.

"Whilst the Russians are effectively holding the residents of occupied Oleshky hostage – without food, water or medicines – our units continue to do everything possible to save Ukrainians from starvation," the minister emphasised.

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Read more: EU called on Russia to ensure humanitarian access to occupied Oleshky

Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky

At the end of March 2026, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side regarding the humanitarian disaster in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

It is known that around 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in occupied Oleshky.

The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased have remained unburied for weeks, and that logistics infrastructure has been completely destroyed – the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is attempting to obtain information on the situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ombudsman Lubinets stated that the residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.

Earlier, Tetyana Hasanenko, head of the Oleshky City Military Administration, reported that people in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region are starving due to a lack of supplies, and some families have already started eating dogs.

At the end of September 2026, drones were used to deliver around 4,000 kg of food to 100 locations across the town.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian Federation is staging videos in Oleshky. Locals will be forced to say on camera that they are happy, well-fed and grateful to the Russian occupiers.

Read more: Ukraine initiated urgent review of humanitarian catastrophe in Russian-occupied Oleshky at OSCE – Sybiha