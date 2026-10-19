In Kyiv, building housing energy regulator was damaged as result of Russian missile strike. PHOTO

As a result of the Russian ballistic missile strike on the capital on the night of 19 October, the building housing the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NEURC) was damaged. Despite the attack, the regulator continues to carry out its functions.

This was reported by the NEURC on its official Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the commission, none of its staff were injured.

The damage to the building is assessed as non-critical. The regulator’s work has not been suspended – the NEURC is operating as normal.

The commission continues to carry out state regulation in the energy and utilities sectors.







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Shelling of Kyiv on 19 October