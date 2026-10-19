In Kyiv, building housing energy regulator was damaged as result of Russian missile strike. PHOTO
As a result of the Russian ballistic missile strike on the capital on the night of 19 October, the building housing the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NEURC) was damaged. Despite the attack, the regulator continues to carry out its functions.
This was reported by the NEURC on its official Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
According to the commission, none of its staff were injured.
The damage to the building is assessed as non-critical. The regulator’s work has not been suspended – the NEURC is operating as normal.
The commission continues to carry out state regulation in the energy and utilities sectors.
Shelling of Kyiv on 19 October
- Russian troops attacked the capital and the Kyiv region with two waves of ballistic strikes. Ukraine received no warnings from its partners prior to the Russian Federation’s night-time ballistic missile attack.
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On the night of 19 October, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. One person was killed and eight others were injured as a result of the strikes.
Damage was reported in the Desnianskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital. In particular, a metro station, a medical facility in a residential building and an educational establishment were damaged. Fires also broke out, and cars were damaged.
- The enemy launched a missile strike on Irpin: an enterprise has been destroyed, people have been injured and buildings have been damaged.
- During the Russian Federation’s night-time ballistic attack on Kyiv, the Datagroup data centre was completely destroyed.
- One of the Consultative and Diagnostic Centres in Kyiv was damaged as a result of the Russian Federation’s night-time attack.
- In Irpin, in the Bucha district, six people were injured, including three children . Three more people are missing. Search operations are currently underway.
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