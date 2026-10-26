OPG refused to initiate proceedings against "Servant of People" Arakhamia: AntAC will appeal decision

The Office of the Prosecutor General refused to open a case against Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, based on a complaint filed by the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

This was announced by Vitalii Shabunin, chairman of the Anti-Corruption Action Center’s board, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Although NABU sees signs of a crime in his actions, as explicitly stated in the OPG's official letter. Kovalskyi’s refusal violated a direct provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which requires the registration of proceedings," Shabunin noted.

The Anti-Corruption Center will challenge this decision in court.

Read more: Operation Carthage: Former Prosecutor General’s Office official Tymoshenko remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 8 million

As a reminder, the Anti-Corruption Center filed a criminal complaint against Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, with Acting Prosecutor General Kovalskyi, since only the prosecutor general has the authority to authorize an investigation into a member of parliament.

The case concerns the distribution of cash in envelopes to "Servant of the People" MPs in exchange for their votes in parliament.

It later emerged that the Office of the Prosecutor General had forwarded documents to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) regarding the Anti-Corruption Action Center’s complaint about Arakhamia’s possible illegal actions.

It was previously reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) recently obtained court orders to collect biological samples from Davyd Arakhamia, an aide to the head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction.

Investigative journalist Yurii Nikolov reported that NABU and SAPO may be preparing charges against Arakhamia.

Bribes for votes in the Rada

On 29 December, NABU and SAPO announced that five "Servant of the People" MPs were suspected of taking bribes for "necessary" votes.

According to the AntAC, the following were suspected: Yurii Kisel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba.

Earlier, the media reported that "servants of the people" were given envelopes with money in an office where NABU had installed wiretaps.

On 30 December 2025, a preventive measure was chosen for "servant of the people" Kisel.

On December 31, a restraint measure was also set for Pyvovarov, but what exactly the court ordered remains unknown.

On January 1, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered the issue of imposing a preventive measure on Olha Savchenko, a suspect and member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party.

According to "Schemes," a total of nearly 36.7 million hryvnias in bail was posted for Savchenko and Pyvovarov.

Read more: AntAC has filed complaint regarding crime committed by "Servant of People" member Arakhamia with Acting Prosecutor General Kovalskyi, – Shabunin. DOCUMENT