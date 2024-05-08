Day in Kherson region: shelling of residential buildings, an educational institution, gas pipelines, and private cars were damaged, there were dead and wounded. PHOTO

The enemy shelled and carried out air strikes in Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sadove, Blahovishchenske, Poniativka, Inzhenerne, Kizomys, Komyshany, Ivanivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Kachkarivka, Darivka, Ulianivka, and Kherson yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, a multi-story building and 91 private houses were damaged. They hit administrative buildings, an educational institution, a gas pipeline, as well as agricultural machinery, a bus, and private cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured," the statement said.

Critical infrastructure in Kherson was damaged as a result of the morning shelling by the occupiers. The city was partially left without electricity due to the enemy's attacks. Power engineers are currently working to restore it.

The enemy also attacked the railway infrastructure, damaging the tracks.

Night shelling of Bilozerka

On 8 May, around 01:00 am, the enemy shelled the village of Bilozerka.

"A woman born in 1959 was killed in her own home as a result of hostile strikes. Two more people were wounded," said Prokudin.

The shell hit the apartment of a 67-year-old woman and her 40-year-old son. The mother received a contusion and blast injury, her condition is assessed as moderate. She is in a medical facility. The man sustained an explosive injury, wounds to his face and arm. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.





Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on 8 May 2024

On the evening of 7 May, it became known that three Tu-95MS took off from the Russian airfield Olenya. On the morning of 8 May, the Russian army launched another massive missile attack.

The air defense forces managed to destroy 39 enemy missiles and 20 Shaheds.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that electricity generation and transmission facilities in the Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions were attacked.

In addition, Russian troops attacked three DTEK thermal power plants, severely damaging the equipment. It also became known that the enemy attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.

Censor.NET reported that the occupiers also attacked an energy infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Russian troops attacked 7 regions of Ukraine, power facilities, and about 30 houses were hit.