ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4548 visitors online
News Photo
11 500 6

Putin’s "dove of peace", true face of Russia, subtleties of geopolitics. Fresh photo jokes from "Censor.NET"

фотожаба

Putin's "dove of peace"

Read more: Zelenskyy on Orban: Not all leaders can negotiate peace

фотожаба

The subtleties of geopolitics

фотожаба

Kremlin gollum

фотожаба

New term

Read more: Real reason for war, monument to "Russian world", political work in Hungarian style. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET

фотожаба

International relations

Read more: Orban sends letter to EU about Putin’s "peace for Ukraine" after visit to Russia

фотожаба

An important call for "peace"

Read more: Kremlin duo, bright future of Russia, passage to hell. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET

фотожаба

The true face of Russia

фотожаба

Kremlin fuck-up

фотожаба

A mistake...?

Read more: Putin’s last parade, revival of Nazism, potatriot’s life hacks

фотожаба

...make sure you don't mix up your passports!

See more: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia declared Boholiubov wanted. PHOTO

фотожаба

Patriot

Read more: 18 million bail was paid for Kniazev - Anti-corruption Center

фотожаба

Kh-101

Read more: Putin on Trump’s idea to end the war quickly: We support it

Read more: Michel on Orban’s trip to Putin: Hungary has no authority to interact with Russia on behalf of EU

фотожаба

Everything is going according to plan in Russia

фотожаба

The state of affairs in France

фотожаба

When is it?

See more photoshops here

Author: 

Hennadii Boholiubov (24) politics (56) Putin Volodymyr (3709) Russia (12636) collages (33) Kniaziev Serhii (28) Orban Viktor (252)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 