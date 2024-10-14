Almost UAH 8 million was seized: Doctors who helped to obtain disability were exposed in Khmelnytskyi region. PHOTOS

A neurologist and a paramedic in Khmelnytskyi set up a scheme to earn money by "helping" people to get disability.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"The paramedic organised the search for citizens who intended to receive a disability group. The doctor registered the 'clients' for inpatient treatment in the neurological department and prepared medical documents without their actual stay. Later, this became the basis for establishing disability groups," the statement said.

The cost of the "services" ranged from $3.6 thousand to $7.8 thousand.

The paramedic was detained while receiving the money.

The searches also resulted in the seizure of $182,000 and more than 6,500 euros, equivalent to almost UAH 8 million, as well as drafts, medical records and mobile phones.

The man was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail. The petition against the other suspect is pending in court. The involvement of the MSEC employees in the crime is being checked.













As a reminder, on 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that this was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief doctor of the regional MSEC since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

