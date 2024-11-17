Attack of Russian Federation on Lviv region: woman died, two were injured. 6,000 people without heat due to damage to main pipe. PHOTO

On the morning of 17 November 2024, the enemy attacked the Lviv region with cruise missiles.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, one person was killed in Chervonohrad (Sheptytskyi) district as a result of the fall of enemy rocket fragments. It was a 66-year-old woman. She was in her car at the time of the attack. My sincere condolences to the family," he said.

Two more men were injured. One was hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

According to the RMA, the occupiers again hit critical infrastructure. The main heat supply pipe was damaged. Specialized services arrived at the scene.

"6,000 people were temporarily left without heating! We have started to localize the damage and will deploy staging areas if necessary. As a result of the attack, 12 garages caught fire. To fight the fire, 12 firefighters and 3 units of special equipment were engaged," the head of the region added.

Massive attack on Ukraine on 17 November 2024

As reported, on the morning of 17 November, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on the power system.

For example, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia three times, targeting critical infrastructure. In the Volyn and Vinnytsia regions, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure during an air raid.

Censor.NET also reported that the Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with several waves of drones in the morning. The enemy hit the residential sector. In addition, the Russians attacked Kyiv with drones at night, and explosions were heard.

Later, it became known that Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the region, a person was wounded and there was damage. The enemy also hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Rivne region. In Zakarpattia, fragments of enemy missiles and UAVs fell in the region. Critical infrastructure in the Ivano-Frankivsk region was also hit.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia launched about 120 missiles and 90 drones today. Air defenses destroyed more than 140 air targets.