Operation Eastern Sentinel launched in Poland. PHOTOS

Operation Eastern Sentinel, aimed at strengthening NATO's positions on the eastern flank, has been launched in Poland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.

Thus, the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces showed a video of the landing of a French A-400 transport aircraft, which delivered weapons for Rafale fighters already in Poland.

Photo: Polish media

It is known that allied forces, including Denmark, France, Britain and Germany, will be deployed as part of the Eastern Sentinel mission.

Read more: China on Russian drone incursion into Poland: "Side effect of the Ukrainian crisis"

"We thank our allies for their solidarity with Poland and the decision to send additional forces: Czech Mi-171S helicopters, Danish F-16s and an air defence frigate, French Rafale, German Eurofighter, as well as the support of Britain and other NATO countries," the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command said in a statement.

It is noted that this support demonstrates the unity of the Alliance, which can quickly turn into real border defence.

"Eastern Sentinel is not just an initiative, it is a clear signal that NATO's borders are inviolable and the security of our citizens remains a priority," the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosińiak-Kamysz noted that Ukraine's heroic defence is linked to the future of Europe. That is why Poland is increasing its defence capabilities.

"There is strength in unity and victory in preparedness," the Minister of National Defence said.

Read more: Poland sees no reason to sever diplomatic relations with Russia – Sikorski

Invasion of Poland by Russian drones

As a reminder, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at least 8 Russian UAVs that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk said that 19 targets flew into Poland, and 4 UAVs were shot down.

The Russian Ministry of Defence, in turn, claims that the Russian army did not plan to target Polish targets. At the same time, it did not deny the possibility of drones flying into Poland.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials are responding to the incident, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The number of Russian drones spotted crossing the Polish border on the night of 10 September has risen to 21.

Read more: Russian drones deliberately targeted Poland and were not affected by Ukrainian EW – General Staff