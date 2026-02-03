Russian forces attacked Kyiv region: three injured, houses in Obukhiv district damaged (updated)

A person in the Kyiv region was injured as a result of the attack by the occupiers, and police are working at the scene.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

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As noted, today the Russian army once again launched enemy strikes on the Kyiv region.

Consequences

In the Obukhiv district, two private houses, a vehicle and an outbuilding were damaged. A 41-year-old man suffered bodily injuries.







"Law enforcement officers of the Kyiv region are documenting the consequences of the enemy attack at the scene, and medics and rescuers are also working," the report says.

Read more: Consequences of Russian attack on Kyiv region: two dead, including children among the injured. Apartment in high-rise building was on fire. PHOTOS

Updated information

As later reported by the RMA, the enemy deliberately and cynically targeted civilians, residential areas and energy facilities. Nine facilities were damaged in the Obukhiv district, including five private residential buildings, three vehicles and a training and rehabilitation centre. In one of the houses, a wall was partially destroyed, and the blast wave also damaged an outbuilding.

"Three people are known to have been injured - a woman and two men. All of them received medical assistance at the scene and did not require hospitalisation," the report said.

Russian attack on Ukraine on 3 February

As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.

The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

See more: Modular boiler equipment from Italy has arrived in Kyiv region, - RMA. PHOTOS