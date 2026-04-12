Seven new towers equipped with "Pantsir" systems have been built around Putin’s residence in Valdai, — media. PHOTOS

Seven new towers equipped with Pantsir air defence systems have been built around Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s residence in Valdai, bringing the total to 27.

According to Censor.NET, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports this based on an analysis of satellite images from Planet.com.

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What is known

It is noted that construction of the seven towers began simultaneously on 17 March – on that day, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported the downing of four Ukrainian UAVs over the Leningrad region, out of a total of 206.

It is reported that some of the new towers have already been equipped with anti-aircraft missile systems.

The air defence system around the residence is arranged in two rings of different radii, similar to the defence system around Moscow.

What preceded