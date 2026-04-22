Police officer Dudina, who is accused of fleeing during terrorist attack in Kyiv, was medic during Revolution of Dignity, - media. PHOTO

Police officer Anna Dudina, who is suspected of professional negligence in connection with her actions during the terrorist attack in Kyiv on 18 April, does not work for the patrol police and took part in the Revolution of Dignity as a medic.

This is reported by "Slidstvo.Info", as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known about her?

Dudina herself confirmed that she was on the Maidan. By training, she is a physiotherapist, so on the Maidan, in her own words, she was "almost like a medic".

Journalist Olena Lunkova posted on her Facebook page that Dudina's declaration states she holds the position of senior housing inspector in the Operations Support Division of the Kyiv City Patrol Police Directorate within the Patrol Police Department.

Read more: Shooting in Kyiv: court remands patrol officer Dudina in custody following Drobnytskyi. VIDEO

In court, Dudina said she had not worked as a patrol officer since 2019. She was called in to cover shifts as a reinforcement due to a staff shortage of over 60% in Kyiv.

According to the police officer, on that day she was working at the Baikove Cemetery — maintaining order during the memorial days.

Journalists from "Slidstvo.Info" also found photos of Dudina from the time of the Revolution of Dignity:

Read more: Terrorist attack in Kyiv: Patrol officer Drobnytskyi remanded in custody until June 18: Bail set at UAH 266,000. VIDEO

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was shot dead during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, seven people are known to have been killed.

An investigation has been launched under the terrorism act.

Police officers on the run

It was previously reported that police officers fled after the shooting, leaving a victim of the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko is demanding an internal investigation.

Vyhivskyi announced that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv have been suspended. An internal investigation has been launched.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case has been opened against the police officers for professional negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

On 21 April, Anna Dudina and her police colleague Mykhailo Drobnytskyi were remanded in custody for 60 days, with the right to post bail of 266,000 UAH.

Read more: Draft resolution on dismissal of Interior Minister Klymenko appears in Rada