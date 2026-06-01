Anniversary of the "Spider’s Web" special operation: how SSU struck 41 Russian strategic aircraft. VIDEO

1 June 2025 is a historic date: the day the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) carried out the special operation Spiderweb.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press center.

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According to the report, the world was stunned by the level of Ukrainian skill, while the occupiers realized that even Russia’s deep rear was no longer out of reach. It was not just a strike against the enemy, but an operation unique in its complexity, one that has already entered the textbooks of modern military art.

The SSU said the operation was carried out on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and under the direct leadership of Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

Read more: Russia still unable to restore strategic aviation potential after Security Service of Ukraine operation Spiderweb, source says

Preparation

The "Spider’s Web" special operation was prepared for over a year and a half – in conditions of complete secrecy and maximum discretion. Its aim was not only to inflict massive losses, but also to shatter the illusion of security that Russia had built up over decades.

At a predetermined moment, 117 FPV drones simultaneously attacked the enemy’s strategic aviation at four Russian military airfields: Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya and Ivanovo.



As a result, 41 aircraft were hit, including Tu-95s, Tu-22M3s, Tu-160s and A-50s. The total damage caused exceeds $7 billion.

Part of the "nuclear triad" destroyed

What gave Spiderweb particular significance was the fact that the SBU destroyed part of Russia’s "nuclear triad", which the Kremlin had used for years to intimidate and blackmail the entire civilized world.

Watch the video for details of one of the most striking and successful special operations of the modern war.

Watch more: Russia has begun building shelters for aircraft at its military bases. VIDEO

SSU Special Operation "Spiderweb"

According to Censor.NET sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Spiderweb," launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo. A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on Operation "Spiderweb" by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

On June 3, the General Staff clarified that as a result of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine conducted on June 1, 2025, 41 Russian military aircraft were hit.

A number of media outlets also reported that Ukraine did not inform in advance the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump about the SSU "Spiderweb " special operation targeting Russian airfields with strategic bombers.

Read more: To implement Operation Spider Web, we even had to bribe Russian customs officers - Maliuk