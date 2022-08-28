Ukraine informed IAEA about damage to Zaporizhzhia NPP due to Russian shelling on August 25-27

The attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP highlight the risk of a potential nuclear accident at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

This is reported on the website of the IAEA, Censor.NET notes.

Thus, Ukraine informed the organization about the renewal of shelling at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during August 25-27.

At the same time, all safety systems remain in working order, and no increase in the radiation background level has been recorded.

There is no complete information on the nature of the damage in Ukraine yet, but there have been recorded hits to the so-called special housings of the station, located 100 meters from the reactor housings. Some water pipes were also damaged, but they were repaired.

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said that he continues consultations with all parties with the aim of organizing an IAEA expert mission to the ZNPP in the next few days to ensure nuclear and physical security.

We will remind, on August 25, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the power grid.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhya NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.

On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine - PL-750 kV ZNPP - "Dniprovska". The next day, one of the power units was connected.

In two days, the International Atomic Energy Agency formed the composition of the mission to the station.