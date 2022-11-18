Poland should be ready for repeat of situation with fall of rocket, - Duda

The situation with the fall of a missile on the territory of Poland may repeat itself, and Warsaw should be ready for such a development.

This was stated by the President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, in a sense, we have to be prepared for the fact that situations related to various accidents resulting from war can happen again. I hope that this will not happen, and we are doing everything possible so that this does not happen." - emphasized the Polish leader.

He noted that it is difficult to defend against such a situation, which happened on Tuesday in Przewodów. According to him, Polish military experts are convinced that no air defense system would have had time to intercept this missile over the territory of Poland at the moment when it was flying to the place of fall.

As reported, on November 15, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing 2 people. It became known that US intelligence confirmed the strike by Russian missiles on Poland. In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland "a deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation." The United States, Estonia, and Lithuania have declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine also joined their statements.

On the same day, at an extraordinary meeting on the evening of November 15, the Polish government decided to increase the army's combat readiness. NATO Secretary General Jens noted that NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland. In addition, on November 16, Stoltenberg will gather the ambassadors of the alliance member countries for an emergency meeting to discuss the events in Poland.

Later it became known that the President of Poland Andrzej Duda discussed the explosions in Poland with Stoltenberg and Biden and is convening the National Security Council.

It was also reported that due to the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will initiate a coordination meeting with the leaders of the member states of the European Union, who are currently participating in the G20 summit in Bali.

On the night of November 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland emphasized that a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of Poland.