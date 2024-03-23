Drones attacked Kuibyshev refinery in Samara region of Russian Federation, there was fire at facility. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 23 March, Russian telegram channels reported explosions and a fire at another Russian refinery, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

"Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region. Residents report an explosion at the oil refinery," the statement said.







"A fire at a refinery near the town of Novokuibyshevsk in the Samara region. According to eyewitnesses, an explosion was heard about an hour ago (around 2 a.m. - Ed.), and then flames were seen. The plant could have been attacked by a drone. There are no preliminary injuries. Operational services are working at the scene," Mash notes.

"Drones attacked the Kuibyshev refinery and attempted to attack the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region, there were no casualties," RIA Novosti quoted the Samara region governor as saying.

Attacks on refineries in Russia

Every day, Ukrainian drones are increasing the intensity and frequency of their attacks on Russian oil refineries. Since the beginning of 20224, drones have already attacked 12 Russian oil refineries.

On 21 January, Ukrainian drones attacked Novatek's terminal in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, on 19 January - Rosneft's oil depot in the town of Klintsy, Bryansk region, and on 18 January - the St Petersburg oil terminal.

On 25 January, SSU drones attacked an oil refinery in Tuapse. After two powerful explosions, a fire broke out. As a result, the primary oil processing unit - vacuum and atmospheric columns - was damaged.

On the morning of 29 January, the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl was attacked. Local residents and an employee of the company said that the plant's employees were temporarily allowed to go home.

On the night of 3 February, a fire broke out at a Volgograd oil refinery in Russia. According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, oil products were burning in an area of 300 square meters. Later it became known that the company was attacked by SSU drones.

On the night of 9 February, the Ilyichevsk oil refinery was on fire. Locals heard the sounds of explosions before the fire. It also later became known that the Afip oil refinery was also attacked that night. Both are in the Krasnodar region and were also attacked by SSU drones.

On the night of Wednesday, 13 March, drones attacked an oil refinery in Ryazan. In the morning, it was reported that a drone was shot down near the refinery in the Kirishi district of the Leningrad region, as well as an attack on the refinery in Kstovo (Nizhny Novgorod region). After the drone attack in the Rostov region, Russia shut down the Novoshakhtyn refinery.

On the night of 15 March, a Ukrainian drone was spotted flying into an oil refinery in the Kaluga region of Russia.

On the morning of 16 March, unknown drones attacked two refineries in the Samara region of Russia. The first drone attacked the territory of the Syzran refinery. The second targeted the Novokuibyshevsk refinery.