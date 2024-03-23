White House reacts to Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin is not waiting for Congress to act

The White House responded to Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine on the night of March 22.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said this during a briefing.

"Putin is not waiting. He is not sitting idly by. He is making deadly use of every minute that our Congress refuses to act. He is not hesitating, and neither should we," he said.

According to the White House official, the Russian strikes once again demonstrate how vital it is that the United States continues to provide Ukraine with the air defense systems and equipment that Ukraine needs to defend itself.

"The House of Representatives needs to approve... aid (to Kyiv) as soon as possible so that we can provide Ukraine with this vital equipment. And as we've seen in just the last few days, every day the House delays is another day that Ukrainians have to pay for it with their own blood," Kirby summarized.

Russian attack on energy facilities in Ukraine

On the morning of March 22, Russians launched a massive attack on Ukrainian energy facilities, the largest in recent memory. The explosions took place in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk and other regions.

As a result of the attack, one of the power lines to Zaporizhzhia NPP was cut off, and the plant is at risk of blackout.

The aggressors hit the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant. They made two direct hits, killing one person. A fire broke out at the plant, but the situation is under control and there is no risk of a breakout. Meanwhile, propagandists are spreading fake news that the dam of the Dnipro HPP has been allegedly destroyed.