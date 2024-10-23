Working group to be set up to verify diagnoses of officials, fake disability will be subject to criminal liability - SBI

If the inspection confirms that the official has issued a fake disability, this will be the basis for opening criminal proceedings.

This was reported by Tetiana Sapian, communications advisor to the State Bureau of Investigation, during the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

According to Sapian, a working group will be set up to verify the officials' diagnoses.

"If the inspection results in suspicions that a person received a disability illegally while working in state bodies and holding a certain position, this will be the basis for opening criminal proceedings," Sapian said.

The representative of the agency noted that officials can be served with suspicions under various articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: forgery, illicit enrichment and fraud.

The State Bureau of Investigation will bring the cases to court, Sapian added.

Read more: Internal investigation to be conducted into disability of 50 prosecutors in Khmelnytskyi region - Prosecutor General’s Office

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the State Medical Expertise Commission in Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief doctor of the regional forensic medical examination commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Censor.NET featured a story about the head of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Shevtsova, who, at the age of 42, receives a pension of 785,000.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

On 22 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC's decision to prepare draft laws on the liquidation of the MSEC.

