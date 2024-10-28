Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office refuses to disclose number of prosecutors with disabilities. DOCUMENT

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office did not provide information on the number of working prosecutors with disabilities.

"Regulatory legal acts and departmental regulations of the Prosecutor General's Office do not provide for the obligation to create a record of data on social benefits for employees of the regional prosecutor's office, including those receiving a disability pension," the document says.

It is also noted that the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office has not received any court decisions on the receipt of II group of disability by its prosecutors in connection with the establishment of the fact of an industrial accident.

This is the first regional prosecutor's office that did not disclose the number of prosecutors with disabilities at the request of Censor.NET.

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the Chief Doctor of the Regional Forensic Medical Examination Commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Censor.NET featured a story about the head of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Shevtsova, who, at the age of 42, receives a pension of 785,000.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

On 22 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC's decision to prepare draft laws on the liquidation of the MSEC.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that according to an internal investigation, a high percentage of prosecutors with the status of a person with a disability was found in two regions: Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi.

