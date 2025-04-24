Starmer after missile strike on Ukraine: Real reminder that Russia is aggressor

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the Russian missile attack on Kyiv "a real reminder that Russia is the aggressor."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

"This is a real reminder that it is Russia that is the aggressor," Starmer said, answering journalists' questions about the impact of the shelling on peace talks.

Commenting on the talks held in London this week, the British prime minister noted that "progress is being made towards a ceasefire," emphasizing that it is a "sustainable ceasefire."

Massive Combined Strike on April 24

During the night of April 24, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Ukraine using missiles of various types — air-, ground-, and sea-launched — as well as Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones simulating other models.

As a result of the Russian attack, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions were affected.

As of 10:00 a.m. on April 24, at least nine people were confirmed dead and over 100 injured in Kyiv. The consequences of the strike were recorded in five city districts.

In Pavlohrad, the blast wave affected 14 apartment buildings, mostly damaging windows and balconies. Infrastructure facilities were also hit.

In the Zhytomyr region, the combined strike wounded a rescuer and damaged four State Emergency Service vehicles. Several private garages were also damaged, a fire broke out, and the blast wave shattered windows in multiple apartment buildings.

Throughout the night, Russian forces carried out several missile strikes on Kharkiv. The city was also attacked by drones. Two people were injured.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a man and a child were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

