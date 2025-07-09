Mobile air defense groups destroyed almost 100 drones at night. Result is quite good - Ihnat

On July 9, 2025, during a nighttime Russian attack on Ukraine, mobile fire groups destroyed almost 100 drones.

Yuriy Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on television, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In their lower echelon, they are working quite well - today, thanks to them, a little less than a hundred targets have been destroyed," Ihnat said.

According to him, interceptor drones are also effective, as they have destroyed dozens of enemy targets.

Read more: There were about 300 "Shaheds" today, rest are UAV simulators - Ihnat

Earlier, it was reported that a woman was injured as a result of a UAV attack in the Kyiv region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, air defense was operating in Kyiv, and there was a threat to the western regions. Later, it became known that Lutsk suffered the most massive attack with missiles and drones: there was damage and a fire at the enterprise.

It was also noted that 29 drones were destroyed over the Cherkasy region at night, but there were no consequences. In addition, as reported, a company in Trebukhiv, Brovary district, is on fire because of a nighttime Russian attack.

According to the Air Force, Russia fired 728 Shaheds, 7 cruise missiles, and 6 Kidzals at Ukraine at night.