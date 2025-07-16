SBI conducted searches in apartment of deceased pilot Dzhus. Investigative actions related to Shabunin’s case

SBI investigators conducted searches in the apartment of the Hero of Ukraine, pilot Andrii "Dzhus" Pilshchikov, located in Kharkiv. Such actions of the SBI are related to the case of Vitalii Shabunin, an activist and head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre NGO.

According to Censor.NET, the pilot's mother, Lilia Averianova, told Suspilne about this. According to her, investigators came to search Dzhus's apartment in Kharkiv on 11 July.

"This is an apartment where a child grew up from birth to a professional pilot, you have to take your hat off entering it. They (the investigators) just call me and put me in front of the fact that we are going to break down your door because we are looking for a criminal here, literally. They told me to come," said Lilia Averianova.

Read more: Shabunin: This is attempt to show, using me as example, that Zelenskyy can do anything to anyone, anytime

At the time of the call, the woman was in Kyiv. She said that she "barely stopped them" so that the police did not damage anything, because if they had broken the door, Lilia says, "it would have been an international scandal". A neighbour had the keys to the apartment. She opened the door.

"This is an old house. This apartment was not damaged by the Nazis during the war. It was not broken into by the occupiers or looters. But the investigative team had an illegal permit to enter this apartment," says Lilia Averianova.

Dzhus's mother says she is interested in keeping the apartment occupied. Friends who come to Kharkiv for business and need to spend the night often stay there. It was also a temporary shelter for Vitalii Shabunin. She wanted someone to look after the apartment.

"There are a lot of arrivals in the city, there have been cases of pipes being disconnected, we flooded our neighbours or someone flooded us, because these are emergencies and someone needs to be on the scene. And it is beneficial for me to have a trusted person living in my house. And because of that, you know, no one has to break down my door," said Dzhus's mother.

According to her, representatives of the investigation team were from different cities of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Poltava. She ordered them not to touch her personal belongings or her son.

"They put me under stress. Now I'm in an inpatient facility. I am very grateful for such 'respect' and 'care' from those who should be protecting me, not breaking into my home. Andrii was defending it, defending millions of homes, and he sacrificed his life for it. Shame on those who took on this dirty job," Liliia told us in a comment.

It is noted that Suspilne asked the SBI for a comment, and they replied that the information was being clarified..

Read more: Court chose preventive measure for Shabunin in form of personal recognizance until 20 August

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the" Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On July 15, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Center, valid until August 20.