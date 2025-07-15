Shabunin: This is attempt to show, using me as example, that Zelenskyy can do anything to anyone, anytime

Vitalii Shabunin stated that the criminal case against him was initiated to intimidate critics of the authorities and block any attempts to expose corruption.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the court hearing livestream.

Additionally, Shabunin said that the head of the State Bureau of Investigation, Oleksii Sukhachov, must "either apologize or announce new charges regarding the vehicle" mentioned in the official SBI statement.

The suspicion handed to Shabunin does not mention the vehicle, which was confirmed by prosecutor Mykhailo Balan in comments after the hearing. According to him, the facts concerning the vehicle are being investigated within the pre-trial proceedings.

See more: Friends of provocateur Filimonenko, who discredits Ukraine from abroad, show up at Shabunin’s court hearing – AntAC. PHOTO

"This is an attempt, using my case as an example, to show all whistleblowers and critics: Zelenskyy and his team can do anything to anyone, anytime," Shabunin commented on the current hearing. According to him, the goal of such actions is to intimidate critics and block any attempts to expose corruption.

Shabunin suggested that the next step by the authorities could be isolating him from public communication by changing the service format.

Read more: Court chose preventive measure for Shabunin in form of personal recognizance until 20 August

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the" Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On July 15, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Center, valid until August 20.

Read more: Judge Hrechana, who acquitted Tyshlek and closed Tymoshenko’s case, to choose Shabunin’s preventive measure