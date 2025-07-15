Prosecutor Balan on political pressure in Shabunin’s case: Let’s be honest, our suspect is not politician

Prosecutor Mykhailo Balan, commenting on the court’s decision regarding the preventive measure for Vitalii Shabunin, stated that Shabunin "is not a politician."

Prosecutor Balan noted that "there is a lot of talk and misinformation surrounding this case."

"To prevent information speculation in the public space, I would like to focus on specific points," he said.

Regarding the searches conducted on July 11, he stated that "these actions were carried out as urgent measures, under Part 33, Article 233 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine." Their validity and legality "have today been confirmed by the court."

"Therefore, I ask not to manipulate this issue further. No violations were found in the actions of law enforcement officers during the investigative procedures. We confirm that judicial oversight took place," Balan said.

"Second, the search conducted at Shabunin’s registered residence. During this search, investigators seized mobile devices and computer equipment used by the suspect’s children and wife. At the same time, the investigators will conduct an examination to identify any information relevant to the pre-trial investigation that may pertain to this criminal case," the prosecutor explained.

He added that after the examination, the items will be promptly returned to their lawful owners.

"Third, regarding the volunteer vehicle. This fact is being investigated as part of our pre-trial investigation. Additionally, to avoid any manipulation… No suspicion has been declared against Vitalii Shabunin concerning crimes related to the illegal use, possession, or acquisition of this volunteer vehicle, a Nissan Pathfinder," he stated.

The prosecutor also addressed allegations of political pressure: "Let’s be honest, our suspect is not a politician. The investigation has been ongoing for a year and a half, sufficient evidence has been gathered based on which he was charged with crimes. The validity of these charges was confirmed by the court today when deciding on his preventive measure. Additionally, I can say that in 2025, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office of the Central Region has submitted 14 indictments to court under similar qualifications, so this practice is consistent in our work."

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the" Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On July 15, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Center, valid until August 20.

