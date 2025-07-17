Mother of deceased pilot Dzhus on SBI searches in her son’s apartment: No respect for home of Hero of Ukraine

The mother of the deceased pilot Andrii (Dzhus) Pilshchikov, Lilia Averianova, called the searches of her son's apartment by the SBI "disrespectful to his memory".

She wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Failed communication of the sbi. The same as their failed and dirty work. A lot of bots and paid comments, you can see it. Rough work, axe to grind. There is no respect for the rights of a Ukrainian citizen. No respect for the cradle home of the future Hero, which keeps his traces, his belongings, his presence. They touched all this with their dirty paws. Could there be a more brutal disrespect for the Hero of Ukraine?" Lilia Averianova wrote.

Dzhus's mother said that this apartment has a special memory for her and is a source of inspiration and fond memories.

"I have few islands of my past life left, in which we were together and did many interesting things, grew up, dreamed. It was my time capsule. I was scared to return home without my son. My house and my life were orphaned. Only the presence of other people in my house would save me. That's why many of my friends lived there. Doctors who were closer to work, friends of friends who were restoring their homes after the shelling. Who hasn't been there since the beginning of the war! And everyone treated this house with great care, without breaking its spirit. Once upon a time, a group of cadets who were to take on the battle in the sky from the first minutes of the war gathered there. The same eight Heroes of Ukraine, all ace order-bearers. This apartment has a special memory and is a source of inspiration and fond memories," said the mother of the fallen Hero.

"As for the essence of the case. I asked Vitalii (Shabunin - ed.) to stay with me, because houses in Kharkiv are often damaged by explosions, and it's good to have people who notice an emergency. What was he doing there? He just slept there after his service and went back to work early in the morning. I can't imagine what items could have been indicative of Vitalii's criminal activity in my house that would have interested the investigators. At the time of the search, Vitalii was definitely not in my house, he had already been sent out of Chuhuiv. There was NO ONE and NOTHING else in the house," the woman continues.

She stressed that the apartment was searched without a lawyer or any legal representative.

"The most gross violation of my property rights was to search my private apartment without a lawyer or any legal representative. With some prepared witnesses. They could break down the door, plant any foreign objects, seize anything. It was good that the neighbours saved the situation. In the end, absolutely nothing interesting was found. And there could not have been. The search was carried out as part of a pre-trial investigation, without a proper warrant. Lawyers are dealing with this," said Dzhus's mother.

In conclusion, Lilia Averianova called the above situation a "terrible disrespect" to the memory of her son.

"So, the disrespect for the memory of Hero Dzhus is terrible. There is ZERO protection for the Hero's family. What can we say about ordinary Ukrainian families? But what did Andrii say? Let's put aside the betrayal. We will fight for Ukraine the way he wanted it to be," added Dzhus's mother.

Earlier, it was reported that SBI investigators conducted searches in the apartment of the Hero of Ukraine, pilot Andrii "Dzhus" Pilshchikov, located in Kharkiv. Such actions by the SBI are related to the case of Vitalii Shabunin, an activist and head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that on 11 July, four searches were conducted in places where the head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin lived or temporarily stayed, including the apartment of the deceased pilot Andrii Pilshchikov (Dzhus) in Kharkiv.

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, with a notice of suspicion.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the" Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On 15 July, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, in the form of a personal commitment until 20 August.