We want to live in just country - statement from Ukrainian Crisis Media Center

The Ukrainian Crisis Media Center called on the authorities to unite the people, rather than test their strength with anti-reformist wrong decisions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center (UCMC) in connection with the adoption of a bill that restricts the independence of the NACB and the SAPO.

"Recently, Ukraine's authorities have offered civil society a test of unity and determination in defending Ukraine's reformist European integration path, even in the face of a large-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.

Taking into account the lessons of Ukraine's recent history, it is difficult to understand why such spectacular mistakes to curtail reforms in general, and in particular anti-corruption reform, local government reform, and public administration reform, are being made now, when the enemy is waiting for the Ukrainian authorities to make mistakes aimed at destroying democratic institutions and unity within Ukraine," the statement reads.

The UCMC is convinced that a smaller authoritarian state will not defeat a larger one.

"The key to Ukraine's victory lies in the dedication, patriotism, and even self-sacrifice of the best daughters and sons of Ukraine, most of whom are now holding the front and defending not only their country but also the whole of Europe from another aggressive invasion; in the strength of democratic institutions; in the support of partners who are inspired by the heroism of the people of Ukraine and see our bright common future," the statement reads.

In addition, the UCMC emphasized that the key to a safe life in Ukraine and Europe is the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Forces of Ukraine in general, the unflagging dedication and activity of the Ukrainian home front, including volunteer, veteran, and counter-propaganda NGOs, Ukraine's return to the European family of democracies, full membership in the European Union, and the joint development of a new European security system.

"We urge not to create favorable conditions for the enemy to undermine Ukraine from within!

We call for strengthening, not weakening, Ukrainian reforms and democratic institutions!

We call to unite the people, not to test their strength with anti-reformist wrong decisions!

We urge you to be honest and respectable partners with those who help Ukraine, help with weapons, finances, and other resources, expecting that the authorities in Ukraine will effectively do what they say they will do, what the people support.

We urge you not to deviate from the European and Euro-Atlantic integration path!" the UCMC added.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NACB and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NACB Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NACB and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NACB and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. July 23 The law limiting the powers of the NACB and the SAPO comes into force.