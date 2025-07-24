"We see everything": protest against Law No. 12414 in Kyiv gathered several thousand people. PHOTOS

On 23 July, a protest against the scandalous law restricting the independence of the NABU and the SAPO took place in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, photos were posted on social media.

The protesters made cardboard signs on which they wrote slogans demanding the law to be cancelled.

According to media reports, several thousand protesters were present.









See: Protests against the blockade of NABU and SAPO: Ukrainians in Brussels rally for the first time not to ask for weapons. VIDEO

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

See: G7 ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's statement on NABU and SAPO. We offered to help, - Mathernova. VIDEO.