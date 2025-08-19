Pechersk District Court considers extension of preventive measure against Shabunin. PHOTOS

Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is considering the extension of the preventive measure for Vitalii Shabunin, the AntAC's chairman of the board.

According to Shabunin, he is facing new charges.

According to the Prosecutor, the accused understands the severity of the punishment, so he may hide from the investigation.

Therefore, the prosecution requests to extend the term of the preventive measure for 60 days.

Also, the prosecutor said, a number of witnesses were interrogated. According to him, there is a risk that they will refuse to testify or be bribed by Shabunin.

Vitalii Shabunin's case

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre , with a notice of suspicion.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the Servant of the People faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the Servant of the People faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On 15 July, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposes a pre-trial restraint on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, in the form of a personal commitment until 20 August.

On 13 August, the SBI notified the commander of a military unit in the Kyiv region of a new suspicion and served the updated suspicion on Vitalii Shabunin, the head of the AntAC board.

On 14 August, the SBI announced that Shabunin would be tried for military service evasion.

