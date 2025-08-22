Family of "servant of people" Kuznetsov furnished house in Kyiv for at least $400,000, - media. VIDEO

The family of "Servant of the People" MP Oleksii Kuznetsov, who is involved in a corruption case over the purchase of drones and electronic warfare equipment, owns an elite house in the capital.

This is stated in the material of Slidstvo.info, Censor.NET reports.

"Since 2019, MP Oleksii Kuznetsov has received UAH 1.3 million from the state for renting a house in Kyiv, as he moved to the capital from Luhansk region. Meanwhile, his wife, Alina Kuznetsova, who receives state benefits as an internally displaced person, has purchased a land plot in Kyiv with a house box that has been renovated and decorated over the past four years.

An expert has estimated the value of the property at over $400,000. This house has not yet been put into operation, so it has no exact specifications, nor does it have an owner. According to the head of the cooperative where the property is located, the MP's wife regularly visits the property, and the Kuznetsov family is going to move in soon," the journalists said.

The article notes that in April 2021, the MP's wife, Alina Kuznetsova, became the owner of a land plot worth almost UAH 2.8 million in Kyiv. This property, as well as an unfinished garden house of unknown size and value, was reflected in the official's declaration.







At the same time, the MP from Luhansk region has been receiving compensation from the state for renting a house in Kyiv for many years. According to the "Suspilne", he has received UAH 1.3 million for this purpose over the past 5 years.

"Slidstvo.Info" found the place where Kuznetsov rents an apartment - an elite building on Obolonska embankment. The owner of the apartment said that she rents a 100-square-metre apartment for UAH 20,000 per month and has not raised the price over the past ten years.

"I felt sorry for them because they came from Luhansk. They were not deputies then, they had two small children. I just, you know, felt sorry for them, they had a house, they told me, in Siverskodonetsk. They had lost everything, they came here, they were just ordinary people," said Vita Sanytska, the owner of the apartment.

The "garden" house, which is located on Alina Kuznetsova's plot, has been undergoing renovation in recent years. Journalists went to see the MP's property and talk to her neighbours. According to them, the estate is being renovated mostly inside.

"This land plot was probably purchased with borrowed money, because a few days before the purchase, the MP's wife borrowed UAH 3.2 million from a certain Maria Kobets. Kuznetsov's latest declaration shows that over the years, his wife has returned only 500,000 hryvnias of the more than three million borrowed," the article says.

The previous owners said that the land plot was sold with a "box" of a house, but without any repairs. When the journalist asked about the size of the house, the man replied: "At least 350, probably not less."

The architect estimated the cost of building and finishing the house at at least $400,000. On real estate websites, houses of similar size in the same cooperative cost between $350,000 and $650,000.

The journalists noted that it was unclear where the Kuznetsovs had taken several hundred thousand dollars to decorate the house. The MP declared $100,000 in 2019 and $30,000 in 2024.

Corruption scheme on drones

As a reminder, on 2 August 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and Head of the SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko. It was noted that one of the members of the Ukrainian parliament, heads of district and city administrations, and members of the National Guard of Ukraine were caught taking bribes.

In addition, the NABU reported that large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment at inflated prices had been exposed, with a current MP among the suspects.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre reported that Servant of the People MP Oleksii Kuznetsov is among those involved in the case.

Earlier it was reported that among the people exposed by the NABU and the SAPO in a corruption scheme for the purchase of drones for the military is Serhii Haidai, the former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration and now the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

On Saturday, 2 August, the government proposed to dismiss the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhii Haidai, from his post.

