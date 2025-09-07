Information about third victim in Kyiv has not been confirmed; mother and her 2-month-old son were among dead (updated)

Photo: Ігор Клименко

Currently, three people are known to have died as a result of the Russian military strike on Kyiv.

This was announced by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the KCMA, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"We have received information about a third person killed in the night attack by the Russians. Our sincere condolences to the family," he said.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Updated information

"Fortunately, the information about the third victim has not been confirmed," Tkachenko clarified.

Earlier it was reported that a 32-year-old woman and her two-month-old son were killed in a Russian attack on Kyiv.

Massive attack on the night of 7 September 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and a business were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.