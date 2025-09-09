Putin’s strike on Cabinet of Ministers building - new stage in Russia’s war against Ukraine, - The Times

Photo: Юлія Свириденко / телеграм-канал

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is launching a new stage of the war against Ukraine by attacking the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers building.

The Times writes about this, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to the publication, Putin's confidence could have risen sharply after his meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing, where they discussed prospects for cooperation.

This was confirmed by the air attack on Kyiv, which was among the largest since the beginning of the war.

In one of the latest attacks, a government building in Kyiv was hit. This was the first time in more than three years of full-scale warfare. "Hardliners" in Russia have long called for attacks on "decision-making centres" in Ukraine.

The Times also writes that Beijing has become an important platform for Putin's diplomatic manoeuvres. He declared that relations with China are at an "unprecedented high level".

In addition, at the parade in Beijing, Putin sat to the right of Xi Jinping. They were watching the parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan in World War II together with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. It was the first time since the Cold War that the leaders of these three countries had come together.

The media noted that, unlike the DPRK, China did not send its military to the war against Ukraine. However, Beijing has supported Moscow diplomatically and has avoided Western sanctions. And last week, the Kremlin announced a preliminary agreement with China on the construction of the "Power of Siberia 2" gas pipeline.

Massive attack on the night of 7 September 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and a business were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.