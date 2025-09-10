Trump on Shahed attack on Poland: "What’s going on with Russia?"

U.S. President Donald Trump has reacted to Russia’s drone attack on Poland overnight on September 10.

He wrote about this on his Truth Social account, Censor.NET reports.

"What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!" Trump briefly commented.

Read more: In Poland, part of society blames Ukraine for attack of "Shahed" - poll

Background

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland. This was later confirmed by Poland’s Air Force Command, which stated that aircraft had been scrambled, air defense systems placed on high alert, and four airports closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the military had engaged the targets. He also informed NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about the drone incursion.

Tusk convened an emergency meeting of Poland’s Council of Ministers.

AFU Air Force reported that at least eight Russian UAVs had flown into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones struck a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk later confirmed that Poland had come under attack from Russian drones.

Later, Tusk said 19 aerial targets had entered Polish airspace, four of which were shot down.

Read more: Trump and Nawrocki to hold talks after Russian drone incursion into Poland – White House