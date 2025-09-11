Former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa released from custody without paying UAH 20 million in bail: she was fitted with electronic bracelet

The former head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC, Tetiana Krupa, was released from custody, but her bail of UAH 20 million has not been paid yet. The SAPO is currently studying all the materials.

This was stated by the press secretary of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Olha Postoliuk in a comment to Censor.NET.

When asked if Krupa does not post bail, whether the SAPO will ask for a change in the preventive measure, she said:

"We are currently studying all the materials. After studying the materials and all the circumstances, the issue will be resolved."

It is known that the five-day deadline for posting bail expired on Tuesday, 9 September.

"A preventive measure has been imposed on her, she is subject to obligations, including wearing electronic control device, and she has surrendered her passports. She appears when called upon, unless she does not violates the responsibilities imposed on her," Postoliuk added.

It is known that on 4 September, Krupa's measure of restraint in the form of detention was changed to bail in the amount of UAH 20 million. She was released from custody in the courtroom.

The HACC stated that Krupa's bail had not been posted.

According to the HACC ruling, bail can be posted no later than 5 days after the date of imposition of a preventive measure in the form of bail, "unless a decision is made to change the preventive measure at the time of the posting".

The court's ruling also states that Krupa must appear whenever summoned by the investigator, prosecutor, or court and must fulfill the following obligations until November 4, 2025:

not to leave the city of Khmelnytskyi without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;

refrain from communicating with employees of the "Khmelnytskyi Oblast Medical and Social Expertise Centre", including former employees, and persons who have applied for a medical and social expertise at the "Khmelnytskyi Oblast Medical and Social Expertise Centre";

notify the investigator, prosecutor or court of a change of place of residence;

to surrender her passport for travelling abroad to the authorised body, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, except for the passport of a citizen of Ukraine;

wear an electronic control device.

The case of Tetiana Krupa

As a reminder, on 5 October 2024, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that $6 million in cash was found during searches at the home of Krupa, the head of the MSEC in Khmelnytskyi region. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been the chief doctor of the regional MSEC since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

On 7 October, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned of his own free will from the post of Head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi region.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption reported that it would conduct a second full check of the declaration of the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise, Tetiana Krupa.

On 16 October, Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, published information that 49 prosecutors of Khmelnytskyi region, headed by regional prosecutor Oliinyk, had received disability certificates while "covering" the corruption scheme of the servant of people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Censor.NET also published a list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the largest pensions.

Following the scandal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council, which resulted in the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and the Cabinet of Ministers approving a plan to reform the MSEC.

On 9 December 2024, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the appeal of the defence lawyers of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC. Her preventive measure was extended.

On 24 February 2025, Tetiana Krupa, an official suspected of illicit enrichment, was dismissed from her position as head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC.

On 20 March 2025, the HACC extended the measure of restraint for Tetiana Krupa in the form of detention for a period of 60 days (until 18.05.2025 inclusive). As an alternative, bail in the amount of UAH 230 million has been set for the suspect.

On 31 March, the Court of Appeal reduces the bail for Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC, to UAH 130 million.

In July 2025, the HACC extended Krupa's detention until 7 September, but reduced the bail alternative from UAH 112 million to UAH 56 million.

