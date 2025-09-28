Poland closed its airspace near Lublin and Rzeszów amid Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine

During the massive Russian shelling of Ukraine on the night of September 28, Poland closed its airspace near its southeastern cities of Lublin and Rzeszów.

This was reported by Reuters, citing data from Flightradar24, according to Censor.NET.

Yes, the airspace above Polish cities was closed until at least 4:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday due to "unplanned military activity related to ensuring national security."

Subsequently, the Polish Armed Forces stated that they had scrambled fighter jets to "ensure the security of their airspace" after Russia launched strikes against Ukraine.

Massive strike by the Russian Federation on September 28

We remind you that on the night of September 28, Russian occupiers attacked a number of Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles. In particular, as a result of the strike on Kyiv, 14 people were wounded and four were killed, including a 12-year-old girl.

In Kyiv, the Russians also damaged the Institute of Cardiology, where they found the bodies of two dead people. In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region, where 27 people were wounded.

Zaporizhzhia was also hit by Russian shelling. More than 30 people were injured in the attack, including three children.

In the morning, Russian invaders attacked Konotop in the Sumy region with strike drones. Two people were wounded.

In the Odesa region, Russian occupiers struck a wine factory, destroying a workshop and a warehouse of finished products.

According to the Air Force, the Russian army launched various types of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 611 targets. A total of 643 air attack weapons were used.