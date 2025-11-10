Witness in Mahamedrasulov case Mameshev to face trial for false testimony, - Prosecutor General’s Office

A witness in the case of Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, a detective with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Yusuf Mameshev, will stand trial for giving false testimony in court.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, according to Censor.NET.

According to the prosecutor's office, Mameshev "knowingly provided false data regarding the content of his conversation with the suspect, trying to create the impression that he was not guilty".

See more: Case against me is attack on NABU and obstruction of Bureau’s investigations, - Mahamedrasulov. VIDEO+PHOTOS

"The witness's testimony has been refuted by audio recordings of conversations, the authenticity and content of which have been confirmed by seven forensic examinations – linguistic, phonoscopic and criminalistic – conducted by four independent state expert institutions.

Linguistic examinations confirmed that the suspect NABU detective expressed his intention to cooperate with representatives of the aggressor state, in particular, to find buyers and his readiness to sell industrial hemp seeds belonging to his family to persons associated with the state support programme of the Republic of Dagestan," the statement said.

The OPG also noted that it has been confirmed that the voice on the recordings belongs to the suspect NABU detective, who made the relevant proposals.

Read more: "Zelenskyy’s SSU fabricated suspicion against witness over his testimony — that’s how Russia operates," Shabunin says

"As part of the verification of the defence's claims about the alleged discussion of Uzbekistan rather than Dagestan, an analysis of the regulatory framework of both countries was also carried out with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine.

It was established that the Republic of Dagestan has a state programme to support the cultivation of industrial crops, in particular hemp (Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 1932 dated 26 November 2020 and Decree of the Government of the Republic of Dagestan No. 25 dated 19 February 2024).

At the same time, there are no state programmes to support the cultivation of industrial hemp in the Republic of Uzbekistan, as confirmed by Decree No. PP-113 of the President of Uzbekistan dated 5 April 2023," they noted.

The Office of the Prosecutor General added that a forensic psychological examination established that "during the interrogation, the witness evaded direct answers, gave contradictory testimony, tried to avoid revealing details of the events, and showed signs of orientational-instructive communicative behaviour."

The article provides for punishment in the form of correctional labour for up to two years, arrest for up to six months, or restriction of liberty for up to two years.

Read more: If it weren’t for Magamedrasulov, "Mindich tapes" would not exist,- lawyer Shcherban

Suspicion of Mameshev

Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov, was notified of suspicion for giving knowingly false testimony to the pre-trial investigation body and the court.

Earlier, Mameshev's son reported threats against his family from the SSU.

Mameshev testified in court about the pressure.

During the court hearing in the Magamedrasulov's case, he stated that in the conversation recorded by the SSU, they were talking about Uzbekistan.

Subsequently, Mameshev was notified of suspicion of giving false testimony.

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What preceded it?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and "Kvartal 95" co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On September 16, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On September 23, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On October 15, the court extended the pretrial investigation period by six months.

Read more: Shabunin on witness testimony in Magamedrasulov case: It is now clear that Zelenskyy’s security forces have been falsifying case from very beginning