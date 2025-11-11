Back in January 2023, "Energoatom" helped Oleh Boiaryntsev, the manager and former assistant to traitorous MP Andrii Derkach, flee the country.

This was reported on Facebook by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

"In January last year (2023 - Ed.), Energoatom President Kotin (former head of Energoatom, who has also fled abroad) signed a two-week leave for the company's executive director of personnel. With the "right to travel abroad", which Kotin himself does not actually have. Mr Boiaryntsev went abroad," the parliamentarian said.

While on leave, he submitted his resignation. On 15 February, "Energoatom" dismissed him from his position and paid him compensation for his leave.

It is known that Boiaryntsev has not returned to Ukraine.





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Background

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