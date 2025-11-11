Back in 2023, "Energoatom" helped Derkach’s assistant Boiaryntsev, traitor, to leave country, - Zhelezniak. DOCUMENT
Back in January 2023, "Energoatom" helped Oleh Boiaryntsev, the manager and former assistant to traitorous MP Andrii Derkach, flee the country.
This was reported on Facebook by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
"In January last year (2023 - Ed.), Energoatom President Kotin (former head of Energoatom, who has also fled abroad) signed a two-week leave for the company's executive director of personnel. With the "right to travel abroad", which Kotin himself does not actually have. Mr Boiaryntsev went abroad," the parliamentarian said.
While on leave, he submitted his resignation. On 15 February, "Energoatom" dismissed him from his position and paid him compensation for his leave.
It is known that Boiaryntsev has not returned to Ukraine.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
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