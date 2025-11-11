OP and Cabinet of Ministers will not dismiss Halushchenko and will minimally comment on NABU investigation, - Zhelezniak

The Office of the President has decided to minimise comments on the NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

The parliamentarian noted that he had verified this information from four reliable and independent sources.

Read more: President’s Office on NABU probe into energy sector corruption: "There must be inevitability of punishment"

"Based on the results of yesterday's events, reports from law enforcement agencies (those that are manual), and communication with the team, as of this morning, the President and the Office have made the following decision:

keep all the people mentioned in the tapes, including Halushchenko and Hrynchuk, in their positions;

minimise comments and do their best to quell the scandal through their media outlets/Telegram;

if questioned, say that they are "not obstructing the investigation" and that the court will sort it out... in a couple of years. In the meantime, let everything work.

The Government, headed by Svyrydenko, will behave in exactly the same way," he said.

According to Zhelezniak, the Presidential Office and the Cabinet of Ministers do not understand that people who sit without electricity for 10-12 hours can see everything.

Read more: Back in 2023, "Energoatom" helped Derkach’s assistant Boiaryntsev, traitor, to leave country, - Zhelezniak. DOCUMENT

Background

Read more: Government awaiting results of legal proceedings concerning "Energoatom" and ready to assist NABU and SAPO, - Svyrydenko