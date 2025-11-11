OP and Cabinet of Ministers will not dismiss Halushchenko and will minimally comment on NABU investigation, - Zhelezniak
The Office of the President has decided to minimise comments on the NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
The parliamentarian noted that he had verified this information from four reliable and independent sources.
"Based on the results of yesterday's events, reports from law enforcement agencies (those that are manual), and communication with the team, as of this morning, the President and the Office have made the following decision:
- keep all the people mentioned in the tapes, including Halushchenko and Hrynchuk, in their positions;
- minimise comments and do their best to quell the scandal through their media outlets/Telegram;
- if questioned, say that they are "not obstructing the investigation" and that the court will sort it out... in a couple of years. In the meantime, let everything work.
The Government, headed by Svyrydenko, will behave in exactly the same way," he said.
According to Zhelezniak, the Presidential Office and the Cabinet of Ministers do not understand that people who sit without electricity for 10-12 hours can see everything.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
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