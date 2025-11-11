Operation "Midas": Court to resume Myroniuk case hearing on November 12

The High Anti-Corruption Court will continue the hearing on the pretrial measure for Ihor Myroniuk on Wednesday, November 12, in the energy corruption case.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"The court has adjourned the hearing on the pretrial measure for Ihor Myroniuk. The session will resume on Wednesday, November 12, at 8:30 a.m.," the statement said.

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