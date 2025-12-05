Umerov and Hnatov to meet Witkoff and Kushner again in Miami today – media
Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov will hold another meeting in Miami on Friday, 5 December, with US President’s special representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.
Earlier talks in the same format took place on the evening of 4 December and lasted until late at night.
The meeting between the Ukrainian representatives and Trump’s team is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. Kyiv time). A source from the publication confirmed that the parties will continue discussing the next steps in the peace process.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russia–Ukraine war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, while instructing another envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
- On 2 December, dictator Vladimir Putin met with US special representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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