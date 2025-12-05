Umerov and Hnatov to meet Witkoff and Kushner again in Miami today – media

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov will hold another meeting in Miami on Friday, 5 December, with US President’s special representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

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Earlier talks in the same format took place on the evening of 4 December and lasted until late at night.

The meeting between the Ukrainian representatives and Trump’s team is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. Kyiv time). A source from the publication confirmed that the parties will continue discussing the next steps in the peace process.

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