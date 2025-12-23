Russia’s holiday-season strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector will not go unanswered, Tsahkna says

Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna reacted to Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian regions during the holiday season.

He wrote about it on X, Censor.NET reports.

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"During the holiday season, which should bring people together in celebration, reflection and goodwill, Russia continues to escalate its attacks against Ukraine, striking energy infrastructure and deliberately endangering innocent civilians who are simply trying to spend time with their families. These crimes will not go unanswered," Tsahkna said.

Read more: Estonia to allocate €2 million to support Ukraine’s energy sector

Background:

On the morning of December 23, a large-scale air raid alert was declared across Ukraine. Russian forces carried out a combined attack using cruise missiles and attack drones. Air defense systems are in action in Kyiv, Kyiv region and Ivano-Frankivsk region, reports said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and is carrying out a mass drone attack on Ukraine.

Due to the enemy attack, emergency power outages were imposed in a number of regions.

It was also reported that the enemy attacked the Rivne region and an apartment building was damaged.

In addition, Russian troops struck the Zhytomyr region: five people were injured, one child was killed, and homes and civilian facilities were damaged.

In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed in the Russian attack; damage reported in two districts.

In the Odesa region, damage reported and there were power disruptions due to the Russian attack.

In addition, ruscists attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region.

A Russian strike on Kyiv was also recorded. Four people were injured, including a child, and a house was damaged.

See more: Russian troops attacked Odesa region with drones, causing damage and power outages. PHOTOS