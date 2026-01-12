Verkhovna Rada committee backs Fedorov’s resignation as head of Digital Transformation Ministry

The Verkhovna Rada committee on digital transformation supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov as First Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said this, Censor.NET reports.

What is known?

"The Verkhovna Rada committee on digital transformation supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of First Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation (First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine — ed.)," he said.

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Personnel changes

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