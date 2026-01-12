Verkhovna Rada committee backs Fedorov’s resignation as head of Digital Transformation Ministry
The Verkhovna Rada committee on digital transformation supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov as First Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.
MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"The Verkhovna Rada committee on digital transformation supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of First Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation (First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine — ed.)," he said.
Personnel changes
- Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.
- Censor.NET sources in government circles said there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk as head of the SBU, but this issue has not yet been decided.
- Military personnel, MPs, and activists voiced support for Maliuk.
- Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat work within the SBU.
- Later, Maliuk confirmed that he is leaving the post of SBU chief.
- It later became known that Yevhenii Khmara, head of the SBU’s Special Operations Center "A", will temporarily head the Security Service of Ukraine.
- On 2 January 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense, lead the Office of the President. The decision was motivated by the need to strengthen the state’s focus on security issues, the development of the Defense Forces, and diplomatic negotiations.
- Later, Budanov accepted Zelenskyy’s proposal and headed the Office of the President of Ukraine, calling the new post another line of responsibility to the state at a historic time for the country.
- On 2 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov head the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
- The president offered Shmyhal the post of energy minister.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password