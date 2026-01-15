Conditions of detention of Kuznetsov, suspected of blowing up "Nord Stream" pipelines, may constitute inhuman treatment, - his wife

Former Special Forces soldier Serhii Kuznetsov, who is being held in custody in Hamburg, Germany, as part of an investigation into the bombing of the "Nord Stream 2" gas pipeline, is being held in conditions that raise serious concerns about human rights.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by his wife after a personal meeting with her husband on 14 January 2026.

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According to her, Serhii Kuznetsov's rights as a human being and as a foreigner in custody are being systematically violated.

In particular, despite the fact that telephone calls are officially permitted by the court, Serhii Kuznetsov has not had any telephone contact since November 2025. According to his wife, the administration of the detention centre in Hamburg has still not provided the technical means to implement this right.

A separate issue is food. According to the Italian court's decision to transfer Serhii Kuznetsov, he was prescribed a special diet, which is a mandatory condition of his detention. However, according to his wife, the administration of the institution only partially complies with this requirement — during lunch, while breakfast and dinner do not comply with the court decision.

In addition, Serhii Kuznetsov is not given winter shoes, even though they are available and stored in the detention centre's warehouse.

Read more: German court remands Kuznetsov, suspect in "Nord Stream" bombing, in custody

The most worrying aspect is the conditions of detention. According to his wife, Serhii Kuznetsov has been placed in a section for so-called "particularly dangerous" individuals, which leads to extreme isolation and significant restrictions on his rights. In particular, he is only allowed to see his wife once a month, whereas in other sections there is no such isolation or pressure.

In fact, according to his wife, Serhii Kuznetsov spends up to 23 hours a day in complete isolation in a single cell. In her opinion, such conditions may constitute inhuman or degrading treatment and, according to international standards, could potentially be considered a form of torture.

Serhii Kuznetsov's wife has announced her intention to formally appeal to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, as well as to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate General of Ukraine in Hamburg, demanding that human rights be respected, court decisions be enforced, and proper consular protection be provided.

Read more: Kuznetsov, suspected of blowing up Nord Stream pipelines, served in Special Operations Forces, - media

The destruction of the "Nord Stream" pipelines

Read more: Tusk: Extradition of Ukrainian to Germany in Nord Stream case is not in Poland’s interest