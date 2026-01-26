Zelenskyy briefed by delegation after UAE talks: complex political issues discussed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed by the Ukrainian delegation after talks in the UAE with representatives of the United States and Russia.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"This was the first format of trilateral dialogue in a long time aimed at ending the war. The meetings covered a range of important issues, primarily military ones needed to end the war.

We also discussed complex political issues that remain unresolved. We analyzed the key positions of the sides. I defined the framework for further diplomatic work. We are preparing for new trilateral meetings this week. Glory to Ukraine!" h















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Peace talks in the UAE

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