Zelenskyy briefed by delegation after UAE talks: complex political issues discussed
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed by the Ukrainian delegation after talks in the UAE with representatives of the United States and Russia.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"This was the first format of trilateral dialogue in a long time aimed at ending the war. The meetings covered a range of important issues, primarily military ones needed to end the war.
We also discussed complex political issues that remain unresolved. We analyzed the key positions of the sides. I defined the framework for further diplomatic work. We are preparing for new trilateral meetings this week. Glory to Ukraine!" h
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next round of negotiations is scheduled for 1 February in Abu Dhabi (UAE).
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