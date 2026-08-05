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Russian forces struck two "Silpo" distribution centers; six employees were killed
During a massive nighttime attack by the Russian Federation, fires broke out at two "Silpo" distribution centers.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the "Silpo" supermarket chain’s Facebook page.
Casualties
"Unfortunately, we have tragic news. Today’s Russian shelling caused fires at two of our distribution centers. According to the latest reports, six employees were killed. The number of injured is still being determined. This is an unspeakable loss for all of us. We are in constant contact with the victims’ families and are ready to provide all necessary assistance," the statement reads.
What led up to this?
- As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.
- Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.
- In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.
- It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.
- Fatalities were discovered on a railway platform in the Brovary district.
- It was also reported that last night the enemy dealt a devastating blow to the production and logistics infrastructure of the company ‘Epicentre’.
- According to the Air Force, Russia fired 28 missiles and 115 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces managed to shoot down 98 drones.
- As of 10:30 a.m. on August 5, 17 people have been killed and 34 wounded as a result of Russian ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region.
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