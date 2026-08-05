Russian forces struck two "Silpo" distribution centers; six employees were killed

During a massive nighttime attack by the Russian Federation, fires broke out at two "Silpo" distribution centers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the "Silpo" supermarket chain’s Facebook page.

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Casualties

"Unfortunately, we have tragic news. Today’s Russian shelling caused fires at two of our distribution centers. According to the latest reports, six employees were killed. The number of injured is still being determined. This is an unspeakable loss for all of us. We are in constant contact with the victims’ families and are ready to provide all necessary assistance," the statement reads.

Read more: Zelenskyy after massive strike: Partners who are not ready to help with air defense may impose sanctions

What led up to this?

See more: Strike on NOVUS logistics centre: "Thank God, everyone made it down to air-raid shelter". VIDEO+PHOTOS