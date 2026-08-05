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Strike on NOVUS logistics centre: "Thank God, everyone made it down to air-raid shelter". VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of 5 August, Russian occupiers attacked a food warehouse belonging to the NOVUS supermarket chain.
This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.
Details
A security guard said that the night shift managed to take cover.
"Thank God, everyone reacted quickly and took it seriously, heading down to the air-raid shelter. I think there were three (strikes - Ed.)," he said.
What led up to this?
- As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.
- Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.
- In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.
- It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.
- Bodies were found on a railway platform in the Brovary district.
- It was also reported that last night the enemy dealt a devastating blow to the production and logistics infrastructure of the company ‘Epicentre’.
- According to the Air Force, Russia fired 28 missiles and 115 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces managed to shoot down 98 drones.
- As of 10.30 on 5 August, 17 people had been killed and 34 wounded as a result of Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region.
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