Strike on NOVUS logistics centre: "Thank God, everyone made it down to air-raid shelter". VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 5 August, Russian occupiers attacked a food warehouse belonging to the NOVUS supermarket chain.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

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Details

A security guard said that the night shift managed to take cover.

"Thank God, everyone reacted quickly and took it seriously, heading down to the air-raid shelter. I think there were three (strikes - Ed.)," he said.





















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What led up to this?

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