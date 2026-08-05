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Strike on NOVUS logistics centre: "Thank God, everyone made it down to air-raid shelter". VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 5 August, Russian occupiers attacked a food warehouse belonging to the NOVUS supermarket chain.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

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Details

A security guard said that the night shift managed to take cover. 

"Thank God, everyone reacted quickly and took it seriously, heading down to the air-raid shelter. I think there were three (strikes - Ed.)," he said.

Ballistic strike on NOVUS warehouses
Ballistic strike on NOVUS warehouses
Ballistic strike on NOVUS warehouses
Ballistic strike on NOVUS warehouses
Ballistic strike on NOVUS warehouses
Ballistic strike on NOVUS warehouses
Ballistic strike on NOVUS warehouses
Ballistic strike on NOVUS warehouses
Ballistic strike on NOVUS warehouses
Ballistic strike on NOVUS warehouses

Read more: Zelenskyy after massive strike: Partners who are not ready to help with air defense may impose sanctions

What led up to this?

  • As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.
  • Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.
  • In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.
  • It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.
  • Bodies were found on a railway platform in the Brovary district.
  • It was also reported that last night the enemy dealt a devastating blow to the production and logistics infrastructure of the company ‘Epicentre’.
  • According to the Air Force, Russia fired 28 missiles and 115 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces managed to shoot down 98 drones.
  • As of 10.30 on 5 August, 17 people had been killed and 34 wounded as a result of Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Read more: Enemy struck "Nova Poshta" sorting center in Kyiv with cluster munitions: three dead, eight wounded, - statement from company

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Kyiv (3088) shoot out (18326) Novus (1)
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