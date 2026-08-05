Logistics complex storing "PUMA" products completely destroyed in ballistic strike: shortages possible

A logistics complex storing PUMA products has been destroyed in a Russian ballistic strike.

The company’s press service reported this on Instagram, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"As a result of the Russian ballistic attack on the night of 5 August, a logistics complex storing PUMA products was completely destroyed. Fortunately, none of our team members were injured.

"Ukraine may experience shortages of certain PUMA products in the coming weeks and possibly months. We are already working to restore supplies and are making every effort to ensure that the product range becomes available again as soon as possible," the company said.

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Background

Read more: Russian forces struck two "Silpo" distribution centers; six employees were killed