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Logistics complex storing "PUMA" products completely destroyed in ballistic strike: shortages possible

PUMA logistics complex destroyed in Russian strike

A logistics complex storing PUMA products has been destroyed in a Russian ballistic strike.

The company’s press service reported this on Instagram, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"As a result of the Russian ballistic attack on the night of 5 August, a logistics complex storing PUMA products was completely destroyed. Fortunately, none of our team members were injured.

"Ukraine may experience shortages of certain PUMA products in the coming weeks and possibly months. We are already working to restore supplies and are making every effort to ensure that the product range becomes available again as soon as possible," the company said.

Watch more: Commuter train delayed: 8 people killed at railway station in Brovary district. VIDEO+PHOTOS 18+

Background

  • As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires were recorded across the city, people were injured, and an ammonia leak occurred.
  • Numerous fires engulfed Kyiv’s Right Bank overnight.
  • Warehouses and businesses are on fire in three districts of the Kyiv region following the Russian attack.
  • It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured in the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.
  • Bodies of victims were found on a railway platform in the Brovary district.
  • It was also reported that the enemy had carried out a horrific strike on the production and logistics infrastructure of the Epicentr company overnight.
  • According to the Air Force, Russia launched 28 missiles and 115 UAVs at Ukraine, with air defence forces managing to shoot down 98 drones.
  • As of 10:30 a.m. on 5 August, 17 people had been killed and 34 injured in Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv and the region.

Read more: Russian forces struck two "Silpo" distribution centers; six employees were killed

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