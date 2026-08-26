Bail totalling over half billion hryvnias has been posted for those implicated in "Mindichgate" scandal: that would be enough to buy 25,000 FPV drones, – ZN.UA

Last year, the NABU and the SAPO announced that they had raised suspicions against a number of high-ranking officials and their associates who are implicated in various aspects of the ‘Midas’ case, which concerns corruption in the energy sector and money laundering. This year, the anti-corruption authorities announced the uncovering of new schemes as part of the ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Themis’ operations. In total, more than half a billion in bail has been posted for those implicated in the ‘Midas’ case.

ZN.UA has calculated the total bail amounts set for those implicated in all these cases, and how much has actually been paid so far, reports Censor.NET.

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How much bail has been paid in the ‘Midas’ case

For example, in the case of former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, who is suspected of coordinating a ‘kickback’ scheme involving Energoatom’s contractors, the court set bail at 150 million hryvnias instead of the 200 million requested by the prosecution — this sum was paid in June 2026.

For Andrii Yermak, the former head of the President’s Office, who, according to the investigation, was involved in the laundering of funds through the "Dynasty" cooperative, the court set bail at 140 million hryvnias (instead of 180 million hryvnias) — this was paid in full in May 2026, after which Yermak was released from pre-trial detention.

Read more: Following Mindich’s call, Zelenskyy ordered Mudra to "get" Halushchenko out of pre-trial detention centre – Zhelezniak

For former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was linked to the same co-operative and the receipt of cash via the "Mindich money-laundering scheme", the court set bail at 51.6 million UAH — the money was paid in November 2025.

Bail has also already been paid for the other figures implicated in the "Mindich tapes": 95 million hryvnias for Ihor Fursenko, 40 million hryvnias for Dmytro Basov, and 25 million and 12 million hryvnias respectively for Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmyla Zorina. Meanwhile, the bail of 85 million hryvnias for Igor Myronyuk, whom the investigation describes as the ‘overseer’ at ‘Energoatom’, has not yet been paid, and he remains in custody.

In total, bail totalling just over 513 million hryvnias has been posted for the suspects currently in pre-trial detention in the ‘Midas’ case.

Read more: Mindich gave cash to Mudra, implicated in "Forest Gump" case, for Halushchenko’s bail – SAPO

What could this money have been used for?

According to the publication’s calculations, this sum could have been used to purchase around 25,000 attack FPV drones — enough to equip an entire battalion for several months of active combat operations. Alternatively, these funds would cover the cost of 340–390 new four-wheel-drive pick-up trucks for the needs of several brigades, or around 2,000 sets of dome-mounted electronic warfare equipment to protect thousands of crews and firing positions from enemy drones.

Bail in the ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Themis’ cases

In the more recent cases — ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Themis’ — bail has not yet been posted.

The court set bail at 30 million hryvnias for former MP Maksym Mykytas, who is suspected of forming a criminal group together with current MP Vadym Stolar, instead of the 200 million hryvnias requested. Valentin Yelizarov, head of Metrobud LLC and a subordinate of Mykytas, was ordered to pay bail of 20 million hryvnias (instead of 35 million hryvnias).

The court set bail at 20 million hryvnias for Iryna Mudriy, a former deputy head of the President’s Office who appears repeatedly in recordings of these operations, whilst the prosecution had insisted on 150 million hryvnias.

Read on "Censor.NET": Operation "Midas": former Defence Minister Fedorov summoned to the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigation Commission. DOCUMENT

Operation ‘Forest Gump’