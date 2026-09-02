Operation "Forest Gump": HACC sets UAH 15 million bail for Sense Bank chairman Stupak but does not remand him in custody

Photo: Суспільне

On Wednesday, September 2, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) imposed a preventive measure on Oleksii Stupak, chairman of the Management Board of the state-owned Sense Bank and a figure in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office operation "Forest Gump."

Suspilne reported this from the courtroom, Censor.NET informs.

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Court decision

The court set bail at UAH 15 million and imposed several procedural obligations:

not to leave Kyiv or the Kyiv region without permission from NABU detectives;

to limit communication with Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, financial monitoring staff, NBU officials, the chair and members of the Supervisory Board, members of the Management Board and other executives of Sense Bank, and other suspects in the case;

to report any change of residence;

to surrender his passports for foreign travel and refrain from visiting the bank’s premises.

In addition, the court ordered Stupak to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Arguments of prosecutors and defence

During the hearing, prosecutors noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, under martial law, Oleksii Stupak had travelled abroad at least 30 times, did not have strong social ties in Ukraine (including children) and could abscond from the investigation.

In response, Stupak’s lawyers asserted that all his trips abroad had been exclusively work-related.

The prosecution also stated that Oleksii Stupak had arranged meetings "outside Kyiv," to which the defence responded that he had scheduled them at the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Attempt to secure personal surety

A serviceman also joined the hearing, saying that he had known Stupak for 15 years and wished to act as his personal guarantor. However, the prosecutor opposed the motion, noting that there was insufficient information about the potential guarantor.

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Sense Bank in Forest Gump case

Operation "Forrest Gump"

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