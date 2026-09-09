Operation "Themis": Supreme Court did not conduct internal investigations into Judges Dashutin and Rohach. DOCUMENT
The Supreme Court did not conduct internal investigations into Judges Ihor Dashutin and Larysa Rohach in connection with reports about the NABU operation "Themis."
This is stated in a response to a request from Censor.NET.
Details
The court explained that the Supreme Court does not have the authority to determine the scope of pretrial investigation information that may be made public, to establish or confirm the circumstances of the relevant criminal proceedings, or to assess the procedural actions of pretrial investigation authorities.
For the same reasons, the Supreme Court cannot assess the assumptions set forth in the request regarding a possible connection between the relevant circumstances and the criminal proceedings reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine as part of Operation "Themis."
As of the date this response was received, Dashutin and Rohach continue to administer justice in their respective positions.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that on August 19, 2026, as part of Operation "Themis," searches were conducted at the homes of two Supreme Court judges.
Operation "Forrest Gump"
- It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.
- According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.
- In addition, NABU detectives carried out searches at the home of Hladyshenko, the chairman of the supervisory board of ‘Sense Bank’.
- Vadym Stolar, a Member of Parliament from the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ party, which has been banned by the court, confirmed that NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at his premises as part of the ‘Forrest Gump’ special operation.
- NABU later stated that the case involved 150 million hryvnias in cash which, according to the investigation, had been channelled into the legal system via a series of accounts held by shell companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the ‘Midas’ case.
- Subsequently, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Mudra, confirmed that her premises were searched on 19 August; she was informed of the charges against her and served with a request for a preventive measure, but was not detained. She is preparing for the court hearing.
- On 20 August, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) released new recordings of conversations involving those implicated in the ‘Forrest Gump’ case — the second part of the investigation entitled ‘Themis’. This concerns a scheme involving the hostile takeover of property and other assets through unauthorised interference with the Ministry of Justice’s information (automated) networks.
- On 20 August, a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) named all the individuals implicated in NABU’s ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Themis’ operations.
- On 21 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Dubovyk, an official from the Office of the President, in custody with bail set at 7 million hryvnias.
- On 26 August, the full amount of the bail was paid on Dubovyk’s behalf.
- On 21 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on former MP Maksym Mykytas in the form of detention, with the option of posting bail of 30 million hryvnias.
- On 25 August, Iryna Mudra was remanded in custody with the option of posting bail of 20 million hryvnias.
- On September 1, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the preventive measure imposed on Mykytas. The preventive measure imposed on Viktor Dubovyk was also upheld.
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