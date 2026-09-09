Operation "Themis": Supreme Court did not conduct internal investigations into Judges Dashutin and Rohach. DOCUMENT

The Supreme Court did not conduct internal investigations into Judges Ihor Dashutin and Larysa Rohach in connection with reports about the NABU operation "Themis."

This is stated in a response to a request from Censor.NET.

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Details

The court explained that the Supreme Court does not have the authority to determine the scope of pretrial investigation information that may be made public, to establish or confirm the circumstances of the relevant criminal proceedings, or to assess the procedural actions of pretrial investigation authorities.

For the same reasons, the Supreme Court cannot assess the assumptions set forth in the request regarding a possible connection between the relevant circumstances and the criminal proceedings reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine as part of Operation "Themis."

As of the date this response was received, Dashutin and Rohach continue to administer justice in their respective positions.







What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on August 19, 2026, as part of Operation "Themis," searches were conducted at the homes of two Supreme Court judges.

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Operation "Forrest Gump"

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