HACC extends Yermak’s procedural obligations but removes ankle monitor over health risk
The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the procedural obligations imposed on suspect Yermak but did not extend the requirement for him to wear an electronic monitoring device.
Censor.NET reports, citing the HACC.
Details
The suspect is required to:
– appear before the detective, prosecutor, and court whenever summoned;
– notify the investigator (detective), prosecutor, and court of any change in his place of residence or employment;
– not leave the previously designated localities;
– surrender his passport (s) for foreign travel, diplomatic passports, and other documents authorizing him to leave and enter Ukraine to the relevant state authorities for safekeeping;
– to refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the investigating judge’s ruling (other suspects in the proceedings and witnesses) regarding the circumstances set out in the notice of suspicion.
Why Yermak’s ankle monitor requirement was lifted
It should be noted separately that, according to an independent medical specialist, continued use of the electronic monitoring device could pose a threat to the person’s life and health. This was one of the grounds on which the HACC refused to extend this procedural obligation.
Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case
- As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.
- NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.
- The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.
- After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.
- After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.
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Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.
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Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.
- Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.
- It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.
- Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".
- On May 14, a preventive measure was chosen for Yermak: he was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 140 million.
- On May 18, Yermak was released from the pre-trial detention center.
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