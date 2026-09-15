HACC extends Yermak’s procedural obligations but removes ankle monitor over health risk

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the procedural obligations imposed on suspect Yermak but did not extend the requirement for him to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Censor.NET reports, citing the HACC.

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Details

The suspect is required to:

– appear before the detective, prosecutor, and court whenever summoned;

– notify the investigator (detective), prosecutor, and court of any change in his place of residence or employment;

– not leave the previously designated localities;

– surrender his passport (s) for foreign travel, diplomatic passports, and other documents authorizing him to leave and enter Ukraine to the relevant state authorities for safekeeping;

– to refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the investigating judge’s ruling (other suspects in the proceedings and witnesses) regarding the circumstances set out in the notice of suspicion.

Read more: HACC upholds ruling requiring Yermak to wear electronic bracelet

Why Yermak’s ankle monitor requirement was lifted

It should be noted separately that, according to an independent medical specialist, continued use of the electronic monitoring device could pose a threat to the person’s life and health. This was one of the grounds on which the HACC refused to extend this procedural obligation.

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case